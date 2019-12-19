Aavakay: A Fine Dine That Specializes In Authentic Andhra Cuisine

A fine dining restaurant in Kandivali food hub-Thakur village. Aavakay-The Andhra Kitchen as the name implies specializes for authentic Andhra cuisine. It is one of its kind place for fine dining. Location/Ambiance: It is conveniently located considering crowd from Inox multiplex and foodies of Thakur village. The ambiance is classy with luxurious comfortable sofas. It is divided into compartments separated by pillars. Soothing background music adds to the experience. Menu: They provide 4 different spices and 2 pickles which enhances the dining experience. They also give complimentary fried kurkure. Really crispy and in good portion. > Mirapakay baji - Mirchi pakora stuffed with onions, tomato, and chili powder. I sprinkled some of the add on masala served alongside. They really enhanced the taste and flavor. > Lemon coriander soup - Diced veggies simmered in veg broth. Consistency was thick and tastewise really good. > Masala Wada - Deep-fried Wada made of chana dal and mix of spices. Wadas were sumptuous, fluffy and crunchy on the outside. The aftertaste was spicy. Highly recommended! > Drumstick Sambar - Popular South Indian dish-cooked with toor dal, chopped onion, and tomatoes. Drumsticks were properly cooked. Really delicious, flavorful and healthy sambar. >Tomato Rice - Masala rice made with tomato, onion, dal, and spices. It was slightly spicy but taste extremely good. Comfort food. Overall this place can be visited for a quality family fine dining experience. Definitely visiting in near future to try their non-veg food and other dishes.