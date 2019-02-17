On A Shoe-String Budget? Enjoy Affordable Stay In Mumbai With These Backpacker Hostels

Mumbai is a spectacular city and is visited by tourists and travelers all throughout the year. Yes, things tend to get super expensive here but what we really like is the fact that there is something available for every mood and budget when it comes to stay. If you're on a budget, check out these really cool backpacking hostels that will make your visit to the city worth it.
Backpacker Panda
If you’ve dreamt of living in the posh suburbs of SoBo but your bank balance isn’t really supporting your dreams, Backpacker Panda is here to rescue you. Stay in dorm rooms for less than INR 1,000 a night and enjoy the convenience of walking down to all your favourite places on your bucket-list (think Colaba Causeway, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, the works.)
#LBBTip: They also have a branch in Andheri. Sign up and enjoy great deals and discounts as you check into Backpacker Panda anywhere in the country.
Zostel
The largest chain of hostels in Asia made its way to Mumbai a couple of years ago and was a hit instantly. The tourists swear by the station-themed rooms and convenience of location (Zostel is situated in Andheri!)
#LBBTip: Along with the dorms, they also have private rooms available.
Basti - A Backpacker’s Hostel
With 6 dorms and 4 private rooms, this hostel in Santacruz makes for an excellent base for those who’re traveling in and out of Mumbai by air. With close proximity to the airport (and some pretty cool places in Mumbai) and beautifully designed with village-themed rooms, this hostel offers rooms for as low as INR 699 per night.
Co-Hostel
This cosy hostel lets you enjoy a complimentary breakfast on the rooftop and is located at a stone throw’s distance from Bandstand (which basically means Shahrukh Khan is your neighbour.) The hostel comes with 5 mixed dorms and one female dorm.
Bombay Backpackers
We love the friendly vibe, the funky décor and the cosy atmosphere. Located in Kurla, this hostel is convenient if you wish to travel to the airport or even the Mumbai Central Station.
#LBBTip: They offer a complimentary breakfast and free laundry services too. They have another branch near the airport called the Airport Hostel by Bombay Backpackers.
Horn Ok Please Hostel
This beautiful hostel is housed in a 100-year-old Portuguese bungalow! The hostel has 3 dormitories, with 1 all-female and 2 mixed ones. It is perfect for those travellers who’ve been missing the comfort and homely vibe of their families. So if you know where to send someone who’s been on the road since forever.
Arma Hostel (Qube Stays)
Around 2 kms away from BKC lies this uber cool, super chic hostel made keeping international standards in mind. This hostel earns itself some brownie points from the travellers for fabulous service.
Bollywood Bed & Breakfast
If you love Bollywood, dancing and all things dramatic, this hostel is the right fit for you! With Bollywood inspired décor and dorms, complete with 60s themed rooms and posters, this hostel is highly recommended for those looking at a fun stay near the Mumbai airport.
