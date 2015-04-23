Backpacker Hostels in Delhi

Three different types of rooms - dorms, standard rooms and deluxe rooms - so that you can choose as per your convenience and need for privacy. Everything is air conditioned and there’s wi-fi access for all guests. There’s a common room with computers in case you’ve got some spare time and/or email to check. What we love is that they’ll make detailed itinerary’s for you and offer travel advice is you want it, free of charge. They also take guests on walks around Delhi, on pre-structured routes. You can join in free of charge, and if you’re feeling generous, donate, for their troubles. The best part? You get to see Delhi through seasoned eyes.