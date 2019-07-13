Offbeat Flavours & Organic Ingredients: Guide To The Best Artisanal Ice Creams In Mumbai

Launched in 2014, Sucres Des Terres surely makes it to the top of our list for best artisanal ice-cream in the city. At SDT, every scoop or jar of ice-cream is made in small batches where only the freshest and the riches ingredients can make it to your ice-cream. By sourcing the highest-quality, local and seasonal fruits, the good folks at SDT offer unique flavours such as Bean to Jar, a decadent chocolate ice-cream which uses cocoa beans from Regal - India’s first and only single origin ‘Bean-To-Bar’ chocolate maker from the foothills of the Annamalai in Tamil Nadu.

Their other flavour, Clean Mean Vanilla Bean, transforms the often under-appreciated, humble vanilla into a heady, intoxicating flavour using vanilla beans from Kerala. And limited-edition flavours make the most of seasonal ingredients such as mango, strawberries, winter apples and much more, to create unforgettable, natural interpretations of the beloved childhood treat, with a flavour available for every discerning palate.

Price: INR 750 to INR 950 (500 ml tub)