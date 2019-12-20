Fancy Asian Fare? Drop By This Cute Little Outlet In Bandra!

Kuai Kitchen is located in the streets of Bandra, this place can be easily found. It gives you a quirky vibrant vibe with some colorful graffitis, right from the time you see it. The bright tones of the place set quite a vibe and make you feel upbeat. It’s a cute little Asian food outlet with both indoor and outdoor seating available. It has a variety of food options to choose from and serves Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Sushi, and Asian food. The staff was very courteous and attentive and Shivam suggested some amazing dishes and combinations. 10/10 for their hospitality. We had: Sushi: Philly Cheese Roll (asparagus, cucumber, Avocado): 4/5 Creamy sushi rolls with a distinct avocado taste. Dimsum: Truffle edamame dumpling: 5/5 Edamame and truffle dumplings loaded with creamy edamame filling with notes of black truffle flavor. They were amazingly soft served with a side of chilli sauce. Appetizer: Turnip cakes with chilli oil: 4.5/5 Stacks of pan-fried cake having a thin crunchy layer on the outside from frying, and soft on the inside. Seasoned with loads of chilli and garlic, we loved this dish. Kuai special mixed vegetables in soya chilli garlic sauce: 5/5 Shivam recommended us this dish. We weren’t disappointed at all. All exotic vegetables perfectly sautéed and tossed in Kuai special chilli garlic sauce. It wasn’t too spicy and went perfectly with the Szechuan fried rice. Szechuan fried rice: 4.5/5 Mild in flavor. This Szechuan fried rice was not filled with color like a lot of places. It had a good hint of Szechuan tossed with a few vegetables. The quantity of rice was also enough. Kuai Chocolate Panda Bao: 5/5 Full marks for this unique concept. The Baos were amazingly soft and hard to resist. We didn’t feel like cutting those cute panda faces, though once we did, there was chocolate oozing out of the bars. Lemon Iced tea: 3/5 It was a little too sweet for our liking, but it went very well with the food we had. Overall we loved the vibe and food at Kuai and heading there again to try more of their dim sums and sushi.