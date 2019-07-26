This Vibrant Bar Offers Good Delicacies With Great Music

Lord of the Drink is famous as Asia's largest bar. It has a vibrant vibe with all beautiful light and DJ. I have been here on a weekend and I had an awesome weekend with my friends by grooming on the music and enjoying some delicacies . Lighting is the attraction of this place. The Bulbs hanging makes it attractive. I mean the whole ambience is just perfect. We had ; In Cocktails & Mocktails : 1. Naughty Nutella: Just to explore their shakes, we chose to have their Nutella shake. The presentation was quite simple, yet the taste was perfect. It was not too sweet. The flavours of Nutella and chocolate Sauce were blended perfectly. 2. Melon Twist: It a watermelon juice with some vodka. They use dry ice to create that smoke, which even attracted us. It's not a fizzy drink, taste like watermelon juice with some mild flavour of vodka. It is not at all gonna make you tipsy. Appetizers: 1. Chicken 65 Fries: Bored of the regular fries, You must give this Chicken 65 fries a try. It is chicken pieces in the form of fries with some spices marinated and then deep-fried and served along with mayo and some crispy chips. We would highly recommend this fries. 2. Fish and chips: This is a perfect dish to accompany your drinks. The fish is just cooked perfectly and so crispy, you just can't stop having it. They are served along with fries, the fries were too crispy and had a crunch to them. To accompany both it is served along with mayo dip. 3. Malai Chicken Seekh: It has got that royal chicken feels with a lot of malai and cheese. Main course ; 1. Alfredo Pasta: It was penne pasta perfectly cooked with spices, it has enough gravy did not seem to dry up the pasta. Desert : 1. Milk cake Pie: This reminded me of my childhood, milk cake with a perfectly thick and crunchy pie base is all you need to complete your meal. 2.Nutty Brownie: The piece of Brownie is not too small, it's medium in size sufficient for 2 people with peanut butter and some chunks of dry fruits.