Authentic Tamil Food That Will Have You Coming Back For More!

An authentic pure vegetarian Tamil Restaurant. If it is any place that understands and is worthy of being called ‘ Authentic ‘ then it is this restaurant. Textbook Authentic restaurant. Their ingredients and practises all have their roots based back home in Coimbatore. Everything gives a sense of the place it comes from. Such rich flavours are very rare to see. The idli variations, uthappam, Dosa variety are all just simply amazing. Their servers are the best when it comes to guiding you through the menu and their suggestions are worth trying out. Chef was more than happy to oblige us with his stories about the story behind these great dishes and how what they do is different and original. Did I tell you their ‘ Sheera ‘ is a must-have? Also, their ‘ Mushroom Chettinad Curry with Kal Dosai ‘ is a must-have. I’ve never had such fresh mushroom in quite a while and the curry - lovely. We also tried their - Sukka Kappai ( a warm digestive ). Last but not the least - Filter Coffee ( served with a bowl of sugar and a small bowl of some coffee to suit as per your preference) Wooden interiors all giving us a sense of heritage back home. Overall a scrumptious experience. Such tasty authentic food and warm hospitality are rare, very rare to find.