All Hearts To This Beautiful Cafe For Amazing Varieties Of Bagel & More!

Samvene Bagel cafe is located at panch pakhadi. The ambience of this place is top-notch. It is a foreign restaurant in India like feeling. Everything is designed beautifully with and restaurant is also very neat and tidy. They serve a wide variety of the bagel as they specialise in bagels. I ordered many things from here: 1. Classic mint mojito - The mojito was quite nice. It was a nice refreshment for me. 2. Grilled Cajun chicken bagel - This was a nice bagel and the stuffing inside it was amazing with lots of chicken. Truly it is a must-try dish. 3. Spicy chicken fries - Nice fries with a hell lot of chicken in it. You would just love this dish. 4. Spicy chicken wings - The chicken wings were amazing. By far the best chicken wings I ever tasted. 5. Sizzling chocolate brownie - A nice brownie with lots of nuts along with vanilla ice cream. In all, it is a nice place for breakfast as it opens at 8 am. It is must visit place for all the Thanekars.