The Authentic Touch Of South Indian Food At This Beautiful Place, Banana Leaf

If you are very much fond of South Indian cuisines & love the mouth-watering dishes, you surely have to visit "Banana Leaf" thane west. The ambience is very soothing & decors are mind-blowing to suit the authentic touch of South Indian style. The staff are very cooperative & have detailed info about the dishes served & recommend too. The service time is fairly normal & quick to place orders! Let's have a look at the amazing food & beverages we had ordered!! The menu is very delight to explore the dishes! We tried several refreshing beverages, Pomegranate Lemon Mint, Hangover Juice, Banana leaf Special Fruit, all of them had a superb chilling taste with every sip!! Presentation is too good!! Mulugutawani Soup southern classical lentil soup garnished with rice & lime wedges Cheese Potato Medu Wadai served on banana leaf platter, looked amazing & Medu Wadai had a unique crisp taste!! You will love this!! Chef Special Dakshin Masala Idli was awesome & spicy at its best!! Fusion was finger licking & freshly served!! Thakkali Masala Dosa was mind blowing!! The quantity was sufficient, & siding chutney was tasty!! Vej Malabar Curry was a typical mix vegetable cooked up in Dakshin style & flavourful!! Good to have!! Hyderabadi Soya Curry had good consistency & very well spicy!! Quantity is satisfactory!! Neer Dosa was very good in presentation & it tasted good. Appams were fresh & served hot!! The taste was good & fluffy too! Vej Chettinad Biryani had nice aroma & quantity was very much fulfilling!! Flavours were different & taste was lingering!! Akhrot Halwa was delicious, looked impressive & worth the taste!! Perfect sweet & filled with dry fruits. Do try this! 'Banana Leaf' is an awesome place to visit, you will surely fall in love with the food & ambience!! Plan your visit soon!! Thank you!!❤️