Beat The Heat With The Coolest Popsicles From Disco Pops!

The summer sun is unbearable and tormenting us with its heat. But you know what beats that? ICECREAM! And Disco Pops brings to us the coolest and freshest of flavours in the form of these cute popsicles. Be it fresh fruit or chocolate or Oreo, Disco Pops has given us magic on a stick to take away our summer woes. At Disco Pops we tried : Mango Raspberry : The combination of two of the most loved fruits and perfect for summer, Mango Raspberry is a go-to for all Mango lovers. Oreo : If you're a die hard chocolate fan, what better than Oreo on a Stick. The super combination of Oreo and Ice Cream just can't go wrong. Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade: Fruity, tangy and Delicious, this popsicle has my heart since I love a little sour with sweet. Strawberry Raspberry : Shout-out to all berry lovers out there! Try this popsicle to unleash a very berry madness in our mouth and this doesn't disappoint. Mixed Fruit: The Best Thing Ever. Fresh fruit pieces with a tangy base on a stick. I loved it so much that I took home a few too. Highly recommended. Disco Pops has come up with some genius flavours and there's a flavour for every single person out there. I need ice cream to survive in summers and so does everyone. This is legit one of the best places to have fresh popsicles in town and only a fool would miss.