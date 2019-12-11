Belo pops have a beautiful and eye-catching ambience. I couldn't resist myself going inside. Totally in love with this place. Feels like a unicorn island. A perfect place for diet freaks as they serve vegan, keto, gluten-free pops. They offer a huge range of flavors.
All Hearts For This Unicorn Themed Ice cream Outlet In Andheri!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Kids
