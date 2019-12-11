All Hearts For This Unicorn Themed Ice cream Outlet In Andheri!

Dessert Parlours

Belo Pops

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Tene 828, New Link Road, Adarsh Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Belo pops have a beautiful and eye-catching ambience. I couldn't resist myself going inside. Totally in love with this place. Feels like a unicorn island. A perfect place for diet freaks as they serve vegan, keto, gluten-free pops. They offer a huge range of flavors.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids

