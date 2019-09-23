We're Showing Some Love For This Mumbai Favourite: Bun Maska Chai!

Tucked in the bylanes opposite the Khadi Bhandar in Fort cosy Irani café is one of the iconic restaurants in Mumbai that serves great bun-maska chai. A hot spot for tea breaks and evening snacks, Ideal Corner is seen buzzing throughout the day. If bun-maska is what you’re looking for, Ideal Corner comes highly recommended.

#LBBTip- They also have Chinese dishes on their menu, in case you don’t wish to opt for the Parsi dishes.

Cost: INR 70