Grandmama's Cafe: Best Cafe in Mumbai

Cozy corner on Juhu Tara road is a pretty haven with Grandmama's comfort food. Beautiful white decor with expansive ancient ambience, Grandmama's nest is every bit nice. Food menu appeals to every age group with yummy exotic dishes like Khau suey, Ravioli to the basic Rajma Chawal and Mac and cheese! The open bar, music set, and the crowd always pouring in, Grandmama's love is eternal. I have been to this outlet on several occasions. I always love going to this place, the vibe is superb. *Some of the dishes we ordered are: Summer Vegetable Lasagna: the best lasagna that I had till date. Tasty, cheesy, and filling. Homestyle Khau Suey: The best khau suey with full of flavors. Made with perfection and yes, with good presentation. The veggie one: The veg burger Rajma Chawal: soft beast and perfect taste. Nothing can fill your stomach the way Grandmama's rajma chawal can. Mudcake: My meal should always end with the best in house dessert.