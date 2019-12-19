Midnight Craving? Try This Cute Little Roll Spot In Bandra

Salim's Shahi Sigdi is one of the best places for late night rolls, tikkas & kebabs. They have tasty dishes full of flavours. This huge roll just cost ₹200. I recommend trying their Dahi Chicken Roll also know as Shahi Roll. Amazing roll with packed flavours & juicy chicken. They have a specific way to cook their rolls. Their green yogurt creamy sauce is like a cherry on top of the cake. Two people can surely share this roll. Unless you are always hungry like me, then you can eat a whole roll alone. They are open around 5:30 pm till 1:30 am. Their branch is at Mahim(W), in the lane opposite to living room, near Mahim church & Bandra(W), near St. Andrews church. This place is best for all our midnight cravings. Do try this place ASAP.