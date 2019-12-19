Salim's Shahi Sigdi is one of the best places for late night rolls, tikkas & kebabs. They have tasty dishes full of flavours. This huge roll just cost ₹200. I recommend trying their Dahi Chicken Roll also know as Shahi Roll. Amazing roll with packed flavours & juicy chicken. They have a specific way to cook their rolls. Their green yogurt creamy sauce is like a cherry on top of the cake. Two people can surely share this roll. Unless you are always hungry like me, then you can eat a whole roll alone. They are open around 5:30 pm till 1:30 am. Their branch is at Mahim(W), in the lane opposite to living room, near Mahim church & Bandra(W), near St. Andrews church. This place is best for all our midnight cravings. Do try this place ASAP.
Midnight Craving? Try This Cute Little Roll Spot In Bandra
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
