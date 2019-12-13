Samosa Lovers, We've Listed The Best Places for Samosa In The City!

Hot pipping potato filled samosa served yet again with pipping hot chhole is what every Delhi walas dreams are made of. Except if you’re in Mumbai, just pop over to Sindhu Sweets outside Khar station and have an indulgent snack post-office. Or whenever. This is a no-judgement space. The samosa here is fried fresh in regular batches and is really popular with the railway commuters. Just got to step out and get one.

Price: INR 40 for a plate, served with chholey and green chutney