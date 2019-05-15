Bringing Flavours Of Latin America To Bombay

Oi brings to you Latin American cuisine specially recreated using fresh local produce and flavours. You should try their salads because they are committed to bringing forward some of the best salad combinations not only in terms of presentation and flavours but also in terms of nutrients intake. Do not skip their cocktails and desserts. And did I tell you they have a make your own taco counter? Their Sunday brunch - Muchos Bronchos is a must do because of their Taco bar, tequilas, live music and just the overall energy and vibe of the place is overwhelming.