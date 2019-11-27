Visit This Place In Malad For Cheesiest Burgers & Yum Shakes!

I have been waiting to visit Howra Burger for so long, it was from the time this place was newly opened at Malad. And finally made it to this day. I was super excited to stuff my face with the amazing and cheese melting food from here. Looking at the menu, I felt like ordering everything that could. However, looking at the size of my tummy, I ordered onion rings, barbeque chicken wings, barbeque burger, and cookie & cream milkshake. And trust me everything that I ordered was worth eating except the onion rings, which needs to be worked more on flavours which is very bland even after dipping it with the sauce or else it can be served with the barbeque sauce 'A deadly combo'. Barbeque of the other side was the tastiest wings I could ever have, thumbs up to it (A must-try). Barbeque burger was at its best and cookie & cream shake was pretty good but not thick. Would love to visit this place again.