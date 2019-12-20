Byke Heritage Resort In Matheran Is Beautiful And Perfect For Your Next Fam-Jam

This heritage resort is a massive property. Gorgeous, to begin with. Surrounded by lush greenery, the resort is will transport you into a whole new era from the minute you set foot. Rooms with high ceilings, antique furniture and just stunning, natural light all over are just some of the first few things that will make you fall in love with this space. The good part is that the property is away from the main Matheran bazaar, which means there’s no hustle-bustle of any sort. Go here for when you want to totally disconnect from the city life.

There’s a massive, Olympic size pool with hammocks that you can spend the day lazing around in. The property also has plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to indulge in. Sweat it out playing tennis, badminton and cricket, or use your brains in some intense games of chess, or showcase your tactful playing skills over a round of table tennis. They also have some Kathpuli shows, stage dramas and musical evenings to keep everyone entertained. If that’s not enough, then step out and go for some treks nearby, shop a bit or go horse riding.

They have deluxe, luxury deluxe {two kinds}, executive {two kinds} Byke odyssey and Byke Royce Cottage stay facilities, and depending on the package {with or without meals} and rooms you choose, your tariff for two people per night can start as low as INR 3,300 and go up to INR 14,000. For more information, click here.