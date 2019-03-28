Carnival Of South American Flavours! Mumbai's First Latin Cuisine Restaurant

The Latin American cuisine in the best form for even vegetarian & Jain's also. Oi - Kitchen & Bar is a new place in Khar which serves amazing Latin American cuisine. Beautifully designed, the ambience is just fantastic. Nice cushion seating with bar tables. The menu has is beautifully curated, great work from the bar section. Fabulous cocktails, lovely presentation. Must-have cocktails: Grandilla Martini Grapefruit Delicacy Devil's Cat Oi Jackfruit Bellini We began our meal, with recommended Salad from the server. Roasted Pumpkin Salad: Slow roasted pumpkin ( half) stuffed with green leaves, some pomegranate to add that sweetness, Greek yoghurt & feta cheese. The presentation of the dish was outstanding. Scooping the caramelized pumpkin with greens, feta to add that little sour taste. Different flavours together in one plate. Guajillo Tacos: Chefs recommendation and it was just delicious. The best fresh taco you would ever have. Fresh soft taco with cottage cheese and lively marination. Little spicy, but amazing. Sweet Potato Croquetas: The dish of the day! A fab job in the presentation of this dish. Served with purple corn pure, sweet potato crisp, the sweet potato croquet was just amazing. Empanada Veg: This Mexican delight was always on my list. Served veg at very few places. Loaded with mushroom and truffle, it had a lovely earthy taste. Overall, each and every appetizer was simply amazing. Mains: Broccoli, Pineapple Salsa, & Saffron Sauce: Chargrilled Broccoli with nice marination, amazing smoky flavour to it. Served with herb rice, Saffron sauce to balance the spice & tangy marination. Highly recommended! Overall, we had a great experience. The service and cocktails are really good. The place is very spacious in terms of the number of seating for fine dining. The presentation & plating of the dish is really spectacular!! Highly recommended!