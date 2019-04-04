Check Out This Amazing Veg Restaurant Serving Delicious Food In A Quirky Way

Bet you have never seen food this funky that tastes so delicious! Be it pani puri in a test tube served in a cloud of dry ice or Mexican nachos in a shot glass, Spice Republic will not fall short to surprise you with their presentations. The specially curated food is not only delicious to the palate but equally healthy and is made from premium ingredients, and it is all Vegetarian! If you want to have a good time with your partner or hit it up with a gang, get down here and do ask for any special offers if any. Do not miss their Frappes, pani puri and sizzler.