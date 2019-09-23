Check Out This New Cafe For The Ultimate Best Spanish Cuisine!!

Poco Loco, a new and awesome place for Spanish cuisine. Tried it out since it was near my area and it was an amazing experience! Coming to what I had:- For drinks we had:- Pina loco:- If you prefer sweet fruit-based drink you should try this one. It was coconut-based with a sweet balance between pineapple and Vanilla. Tinta Verano: This one was cranberry based and a hint of ginger and pear. It tasted good just needed a bit more ginger kick in my opinion. For starters we had Poco loco open tacos:- These were small tiny open tacos which looked beautiful in presentation and had a good quality of chicken, sauces and veggies. Taste-wise it was phenomenal. Poco loco Harrisa chicken:- If you like spicy food then this is the dish you must go for. Spicy, soft juicy chicken in their spicy marinade was such a treat to have. Just wished it had more Quantity but quality-wise it was a delight. Siracha chicken:- This is a must-have a dish for sweet and spicy lovers this was a blend of both. It was spicy chicken which first starts kicking in followed by a slightly sweet taste. An awesome dish in short. For mains we had: Peri-Peri spicy chicken burger:- You must try this burger! The Patty was so juicy and thick it exceeded my expectations. It was awesome! Presentation-wise also it looked tempting and what impressed me is the size of the patty and how it delivered with flavours all the way! Chicken pockets:- If you wanna have a classic chicken steak with mashed potatoes experience then this is for you. Classic big thick chicken pieces with mashed potatoes and veggies. The sauce was really good which made mashed potatoes flavours also really tasty. The chicken was a bit dry on the inside but the sauce mixed with it compensated for it so it was awesome! For dessert we had:- Oreo tiramisu:- My first time trying such a unique and an awesome dessert. I loved the consistency of the cream and the perfect balance between the Oreo and coffee. It was the perfect dessert and end to our meal so Highly recommend to try this!