Take A Look At Mumbai’s Headiest Coffee-Infused Desserts

Elementaria Bakery Café has taken quirky to another level with their “cutting” range of desserts. The Charcoal Mocha Cutting Dessert is a coffee-infused dessert that is served in a cutting chai glass. Thick, smooth and indulgent, each spoon of this dessert has a rich flavour of coffee and chocolate. This dessert has mocha fillings, mocha cheese base filling, chocolate sponge and dark chocolate crunchies.

Price: INR 150