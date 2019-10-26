Take A Look At Mumbai’s Headiest Coffee-Infused Desserts

img-gallery-featured

Coffee and chocolate make for the best food pairings. We’re huge fans of caffeine infused sweet treats. If you’re looking for coffee-based desserts in Mumbai, here is a handy guide.

Matunga Coffee Cake, SodaBottleOpenerWala

Mumbai’s popular Parsi restaurant has a Matunga Coffee Cake that makes it to this list of the best coffee-infused desserts in town. A deep, dark and moist slice of chocolate-coffee cake served with a topping of Mascarpone cream and whiskey caramel sauce, an indulgence best suited for an occasion that calls for celebrations. 

Price: INR 305  

Casual Dining

SodaBottleOpenerWala

4.3

Phoenix Mall, 2nd Floor, F/B-4, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Irish Coffee Cheesecake, Café Churchill

The Irish Coffee Cheesecake at Café Churchill is a creamy, velvety smooth slice of indulgent dessert that every coffee lover with a sweet tooth must try. The Irish Coffee Cheesecake is a simple yet rich dessert made of rich coffee cheesecake flavoured with Irish Cream, a popular item on the menu that patrons swear by. 

Price: INR 110 

Cafes

Cafe Churchill

4.2

East West Court Building, 103-B, Opp. Cusrow Baug, SBS Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Cappuccino Cake, Theobroma

The Cappuccino Cake at Mumbai’s most popular dessert parlour comes highly recommended for all those looking for the best of caffeine and dessert. A rich flavour of coffee makes this juicy slice of decadent chocolate cake a hot choice amongst coffee lovers. 

Price: INR 120  

Bakeries

Theobroma

4.3

Link Square Mall, Ground Floor, 29 & 30, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Coffee Éclair, Le 15 Patisserie

The Coffee Éclair at Le 15 Patisserie is another hot seller at this dessert spot which is known for its macaroons. Smooth, coffee-infused cream sandwiched between choux pastries is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth, and is the ideal comfort food recommended for a dull day.

Price: INR 86 

Dessert Parlours

Le 15 Patisserie

4.3

Louis Bell Building, TPS-3, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Tiramisu, Candies

The classic Tiramisu at Candies is a great choice of dessert for those who love to indulge. Strong flavours of coffee and the smoothness of mascarpone cheese in a juicy sponge cake make this coffee-infused dessert the ideal pick me up. 

Price: INR 150 

Cafes

Candies

4.3

Mac Ronells, 5-AA, Next To Learners Academy School, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Charcoal Mocha Cutting Dessert, Elementaria Bakery Café

Elementaria Bakery Café has taken quirky to another level with their “cutting” range of desserts. The Charcoal Mocha Cutting Dessert is a coffee-infused dessert that is served in a cutting chai glass. Thick, smooth and indulgent, each spoon of this dessert has a rich flavour of coffee and chocolate. This dessert has mocha fillings, mocha cheese base filling, chocolate sponge and dark chocolate crunchies. 

Price: INR 150 

Cafes

Elementaria Bakery Cafe

Godrej Jet Airways Building, Shop 1-A, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Nutty Mocha Pastry, Birdsong Café

Nutty Mocha Pastry at Birdsong café is an indulgent slice of rich chocolate cake that comes loaded with nuts, and a strong infusion of coffee. In the mood for a cheat meal date? We highly recommend the nutty mocha pastry at this organic café in Bandra! 

Price: INR 350 

Cafes

Birdsong Organic Cafe

4.1

Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

