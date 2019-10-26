Coffee and chocolate make for the best food pairings. We’re huge fans of caffeine infused sweet treats. If you’re looking for coffee-based desserts in Mumbai, here is a handy guide.
Take A Look At Mumbai’s Headiest Coffee-Infused Desserts
Matunga Coffee Cake, SodaBottleOpenerWala
Mumbai’s popular Parsi restaurant has a Matunga Coffee Cake that makes it to this list of the best coffee-infused desserts in town. A deep, dark and moist slice of chocolate-coffee cake served with a topping of Mascarpone cream and whiskey caramel sauce, an indulgence best suited for an occasion that calls for celebrations.
Price: INR 305
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Irish Coffee Cheesecake, Café Churchill
The Irish Coffee Cheesecake at Café Churchill is a creamy, velvety smooth slice of indulgent dessert that every coffee lover with a sweet tooth must try. The Irish Coffee Cheesecake is a simple yet rich dessert made of rich coffee cheesecake flavoured with Irish Cream, a popular item on the menu that patrons swear by.
Price: INR 110
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cappuccino Cake, Theobroma
The Cappuccino Cake at Mumbai’s most popular dessert parlour comes highly recommended for all those looking for the best of caffeine and dessert. A rich flavour of coffee makes this juicy slice of decadent chocolate cake a hot choice amongst coffee lovers.
Price: INR 120
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Coffee Éclair, Le 15 Patisserie
The Coffee Éclair at Le 15 Patisserie is another hot seller at this dessert spot which is known for its macaroons. Smooth, coffee-infused cream sandwiched between choux pastries is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth, and is the ideal comfort food recommended for a dull day.
Price: INR 86
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Tiramisu, Candies
The classic Tiramisu at Candies is a great choice of dessert for those who love to indulge. Strong flavours of coffee and the smoothness of mascarpone cheese in a juicy sponge cake make this coffee-infused dessert the ideal pick me up.
Price: INR 150
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Charcoal Mocha Cutting Dessert, Elementaria Bakery Café
Elementaria Bakery Café has taken quirky to another level with their “cutting” range of desserts. The Charcoal Mocha Cutting Dessert is a coffee-infused dessert that is served in a cutting chai glass. Thick, smooth and indulgent, each spoon of this dessert has a rich flavour of coffee and chocolate. This dessert has mocha fillings, mocha cheese base filling, chocolate sponge and dark chocolate crunchies.
Price: INR 150
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Nutty Mocha Pastry, Birdsong Café
Nutty Mocha Pastry at Birdsong café is an indulgent slice of rich chocolate cake that comes loaded with nuts, and a strong infusion of coffee. In the mood for a cheat meal date? We highly recommend the nutty mocha pastry at this organic café in Bandra!
Price: INR 350
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
