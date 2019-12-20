Visit This Newly Opened Outlet For Its Artsy Decor & Delicious Food!

My Sunday lunch was at Mumbai Menu. A new corner in Mira road, With two seating arrangements. - One with the most amazing artistic decor - Downstairs which is quite lit where you can even plan a party. The service and food was quite up to mark cause I did not expect much I was amazed at how cheap the food is as well they met the quality standards: I ordered for basics: Chicken Punjabi tandoori Daal tadka and jeera rice Watermelon mojito Lime juice. The food was 5/5 and they have quite a lot to surprise you if you see their menu spread. The ambience is quite chill and pleasant and the food service is A1.