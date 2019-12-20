My Sunday lunch was at Mumbai Menu. A new corner in Mira road, With two seating arrangements. - One with the most amazing artistic decor - Downstairs which is quite lit where you can even plan a party. The service and food was quite up to mark cause I did not expect much I was amazed at how cheap the food is as well they met the quality standards: I ordered for basics: Chicken Punjabi tandoori Daal tadka and jeera rice Watermelon mojito Lime juice. The food was 5/5 and they have quite a lot to surprise you if you see their menu spread. The ambience is quite chill and pleasant and the food service is A1.
Visit This Newly Opened Outlet For Its Artsy Decor & Delicious Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 950
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
