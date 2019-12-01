With Cute & Colourful Decor, This Dessert Place Will Definitely Fix Your Sweet Cravings!

I wish I could rate this place beyond 5! Cream Lounge with its super cute and colourful decor serves great desserts and quick snack. It's interior is so attractive, seems like you are into a colourful wonderland full of desserts & candies. The staff here is so humble, patient and understanding. That they will serve the next dish once you finish the first one. As they have you the fresh taste of each dish. Instead of bombarding your table with multiple items. We had ordered: London Berry Freak shake Red velvet waffle Over loaded mini pancakes Churros with white chocolate I still can't forget the flavour of hot Churros perfect tossed in cinnamon and served with hot white chocolate. Overloaded mini pancakes was another heavenly dish, full loaded with chocolate pearls, melted chocolate and a piece of brownie on each pancake. Red velvet is my favourite, served with white chocolate chips and syrup. London Berry being at the end. It's the most filling item. Thick shake, topped with whipped cream, cake slice, Candy pop and what not. Enjoyed it to the fullest!