Dirghayu farms, an agri-resort in Thane, lets you experience the rural life of Maharashtra. From a guided agricultural tour to tractor ride - there's a lot they've got for you.
Tractor Rides, Bullock Carts & More: Live The Farm Life At This Agri-Resort Near Mumbai
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Situated on Bhatsa Dam Project Road, this agri-resort has been awarded for its contribution towards social forestry and conversation practices. Ideal for a short break, you can choose to spend the day there, understanding farming while being a step closer to nature. There’s also an option to stay over and make a weekend out of it. The best part? Their farm has an in-house biogas plant and solar powers.
They've got tons of complimentary activities that you can make use of.
Activities & Amenities: Bullock and tracker ride, guided agriculture tour, swimming pool, artificial waterfalls, poolside hammock, Commando-net, garden gym, walking barrel, ayurvedic plantation.
How To Get There: It's About 3 km from Mumbai-Nashik highway on NH-3 and 82 km (almost equidistant) from Mumbai and Nashik. Thus, one can easily travel by car.
Packages: Starting from INR 1,500 and upwards.
Pro Tip
If you plan to make a weekend out of it, there’s beautiful dams, scenery and a temple to check out nearby.
