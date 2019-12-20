Tractor Rides, Bullock Carts & More: Live The Farm Life At This Agri-Resort Near Mumbai

Resorts

Dirghayu Farms Agri Resort

Chembur, Mumbai
3.4

Raikar Chambers, 2nd Floor, 203 & 204, Opp. Govandi Post Office, Chembur East, Mumbai

Great For

Dirghayu farms, an agri-resort in Thane, lets you experience the rural life of Maharashtra. From a guided agricultural tour to tractor ride - there's a lot they've got for you. 

What Makes It Awesome

Situated on Bhatsa Dam Project Road, this agri-resort has been awarded for its contribution towards social forestry and conversation practices. Ideal for a short break, you can choose to spend the day there, understanding farming while being a step closer to nature. There’s also an option to stay over and make a weekend out of it. The best part? Their farm has an in-house biogas plant and solar powers. 

They've got tons of complimentary activities that you can make use of. 

Activities & Amenities: Bullock and tracker ride, guided agriculture tour, swimming pool, artificial waterfalls, poolside hammock, Commando-net, garden gym, walking barrel, ayurvedic plantation.  

How To Get There: It's About 3 km from Mumbai-Nashik highway on NH-3 and 82 km (almost equidistant) from Mumbai and Nashik. Thus, one can easily travel by car.

Packages: Starting from INR 1,500 and upwards. 

Pro Tip

If you plan to make a weekend out of it, there’s beautiful dams, scenery and a temple to check out nearby.

