Not Just Pani Puri: Bandra's Elco Serves Brown Bread Pav Bhaji And It's Awesome

Looking to skip the pani puri, we decided to try out the lesser know dishes. Firs up, we decided to go for the brown bread pav bhaji {INR 130}. Though still topped with butter and bhaji, the brown bread offered just a bit of guilt relaxation. We also went for the palak corn dosa {INR 190}

Not to tread far away from the tradition, we ordered in a plate of pani puri {INR 70} which has six pieces. The sweet n spicy mixture with the sprouts reminded just why it’s famous for its pani puri. Of course, as it goes with all Indians, going for a dry pani puri is a birthright. Now we get how no one pays a steep 70 bucks for a plate of pani puri, but Elco is one of those places that gets away with its price, and sometimes, we’re ok with it.