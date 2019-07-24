Experience Lavish Buffet Exclusively At Hemant Oberoi In Bkc

From his journey in the kitchen of Taj Chef Hemant Oberoi has brought his experience, excellence and grandeur to this restaurant which truly defines all of these components in its food, service and interiors. I can say one of the lavish fines dine restaurants around BKC, that guarantees you a royal treatment. We visited this place for the Weekend Brunch which costs around ₹ 3950 + Taxes. They have a very minimal and short Brunch Menu which has the best & delicious dishes from the kitchen. The Brunch is divided into two parts; On the Buffet Table and Served on the Table. What we tried from The Buffet Table: (This was a mix of Asian, Continental, Mediterranean and European cuisines) Sushi Tacos Baba Ghanouj Hummus & Pita Bread Cheese Platter Mini Burrata and many more such items. What we tried from Served on the Table Menu: Tortilla Pizza Chicken Anticuchos Brie Truffle Soufflé Chicken Tikka Pita Chicken Slider Black Bowl Shrimp Laksa Desserts: I’m Desserts we tried the Mango Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cake & Chocolate Trio cake. Overall: A great place to visit for a lavish Buffet Brunch.