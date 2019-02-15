Fab Food At Fab India

Fab India is known for its organic clothing line. It has now opened doors for organic food products and a cafe for the same in Mumbai. Health freaks, this one is going to be the best place for you. They do not use sugar in any of their dishes and the juices are organic and freshly prepared. The momos are prepared from Jackfruit flour (mind you which is very difficult to prepare) & Rotis are made using 6 mixed grains. Panipuris have pomegranate chutney and ice-creams are made with Masala Chai and biscotti. What's more, Vegetarians always crib about not eating non-veg but here is a dish that is not only healthy but also has vegetarian meat in it. Do not miss out on Quinoa Jackfruit Biryani with Mirch ka Salan. It is simply heartwarming. Even the desserts are made with dates, banana and chocolate. This place has rocked me to my core.