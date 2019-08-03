Spotlighting Regional Cuisine: The Fabcafe Offers A Modern Spin

We love to eat light, and the Fabindia Cafe at Kemps Corner has revealed a great new menu that's absolutely light on the stomach and healthy too! From delicious (and nutritious) breakfast eats like the polenta upma, and delicious smoothie bowls (think mangoes and berries), to small plates and apps like the tri-grain papdi chaat medley and the hariyali murg tikka and hearty mains like kham muttar curry and chicken chettinad, there's plenty of options.

If you're a health-conscious diner, there's also a fab variety of salads like the uber satisfying shakarkandi tarabooj salad that you can opt for! Vegans, head's up, they also have options for you all: that mango cashew tart's got your name on it. And no worries if you've got kiddos, their menu keeps them in mind too, with special dishes and portions just for them - think pancakes with jaggery syrup & fruit.

We've got to say, we like a place that offers a nice array of cool drinks, especially considering our usual weather conditions in Mumbai! Sip on refreshers like the aam panna, kokum coconut or even a wholesome smoothie that's great as a meal on the go.

What's great about this cute cafe, besides the pretty decor and relaxed vibe, is that they focus on spotlighting local and organic ingredients, and keeping all those awesome flavours without adding extra oil, sugar or refined products to their -dishes. If you're in the neighborhood, we suggest you pop in and check out what's cooking here for yourself - it's a great option for all-day dining in a space that invites you to take some time out, and unwind with the people you care about.