This Growing Food Chain Is Well- Known For Its Amazing Dimsums

Dimsum Momo Express is a growing food chain with five outlets in Mumbai. Bandra West outlet is very small in terms of spacing. Stir fry is famous for its momos and dimsums. Yesterday I visited this place with my friends. What we ordered: VEG SPRING ROLL: The spring roll was very crispy. Veggies were properly stuffed into the roll. The spring roll contained some Chinese flavour in it. BUTTER GARLIC PRAWNS: The prawns were perfectly deep-fried. The taste was amazing and the aroma was good. The prawns were fresh too. CHICKEN SINGAPORE STYLE NOODLES: The noodles used were of good quality. This dish was full of Chicken pieces and veggies. Overall, It is a good place for momos and Chinese cuisine.