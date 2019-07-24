This Growing Food Chain Is Well- Known For Its Amazing Dimsums

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Dimsum Momo Express

Bandra West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Baxu Bhai Mansion, Shop 24, Near Talav Signal, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Dimsum Momo Express is a growing food chain with five outlets in Mumbai. Bandra West outlet is very small in terms of spacing. Stir fry is famous for its momos and dimsums. Yesterday I visited this place with my friends. What we ordered: VEG SPRING ROLL: The spring roll was very crispy. Veggies were properly stuffed into the roll. The spring roll contained some Chinese flavour in it. BUTTER GARLIC PRAWNS: The prawns were perfectly deep-fried. The taste was amazing and the aroma was good. The prawns were fresh too. CHICKEN SINGAPORE STYLE NOODLES: The noodles used were of good quality. This dish was full of Chicken pieces and veggies. Overall, It is a good place for momos and Chinese cuisine.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids, Pets

Fast Food Restaurants

Dimsum Momo Express

Bandra West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Baxu Bhai Mansion, Shop 24, Near Talav Signal, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default