Check Out This Restaurant Which Screams Of Flavour & Style

This vegetarian restaurant spells luxury and style from the moment you enter, albeit steeped in tradition. The comfortable and spacious seating, high ceilings, add to the charm of the ambience. A perfect place for family gatherings, it is packed for dinner and on weekends. The menu is unique, as apart from traditional Indian vegetarian food it serves interesting fusion dishes. The food is easy-on-the-wallet. The offerings are rich in flavours and textures but not overly oily or greasy. Yesterday I decided to visit this place with my friends. What we ordered: -Virgin Mojito: Virgin mojito was a typical mocktail with chunks of lemon and mint leaves muddled together with lime juice and soda. The taste was good and the mocktail was full of refreshments. -Virgin Pinacolada: This mocktail was a fusion of pineapple juice and milk. The taste was amazing. All the fruits used were very fresh. -Charcoal Mushrooms(Highly recommended): This dish consisted of many mushrooms pieces stuffed with cottage cheese and bell peppers in it. The mushrooms were given a tandoori flavour. The taste was fabulous. This dish was served with green chutney made with mints. -Dahi Seekh Kebab: The Kababs were huge. The kababs were filled with yoghurt. The taste was great. -Paneer Lababdar: This was a typical dish of Delhi. The paneer pieces used were very big. The spices used were in perfect proportion. The taste was good. Paneer lababdar was served with Kulcha and some steam rice. -Moong Dal Halwa: Moong dal halwa was very sweet. Moong dal was full of ghee. The taste was good. The aroma of this dish was amazing. Shahi Tukda: This dish was one of the signature dishes of this restaurant. The taste was very sweet. This dish consisted of a piece of bread soaked in a syrup of Rabdi. This dish was topped with lots of nuts and dry fruits. The taste was unique and could only be found in this restaurant. Overall Delhi Highway is the best place to visit for experiencing the flavours of Delhi. Our ratings: Quantity:5/5 Quality:5/5