Pop By This Outlet In Lower Parel For Some Great Food & Drinks

This spacious and luminous lounge bar spells opulence and yet, there is something inherently warm about it. The large and well-stocked bar at the farthest end is eye-catching. The seating area near the bar is casual, while the other area mainly for diners is staid and comfortable. Yesterday I decided to visit this place with my friends. What we ordered: Thai Basil Chicken: This dish consisted of fried chicken pieces sauteed in veggies and basil leaves. The taste was good. The aroma was fabulous. Rock Prawns Tempura: All the prawn's pieces were very huge. The taste was good. The prawn's pieces were a deep-fried in oil and served with different types of sauce. This dish was very crispy to taste. Blueberry Cheesecake: This cake was very sweet. The cake was topped with blueberries. The taste was very soft and fresh. The taste was fabulous. Overall Tamasha is a good place to visit with friends and big groups. Our ratings: Quantity:5/5 Quality:5/5