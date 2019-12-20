Get Beautiful Wooden Furniture Made From Scratch At This Santacruz Studio

Crossing the dusty road near Santacruz, we found a hidden gem of a decor store, My Furniture Town, which also makes amazing wooden furniture.My Furniture Town is a wooden furniture studio run by Suresh Sarswat and Sushil Sarswat. If you’ve moved to the city recently, or have been looking to revamp your hood, the studio has a lot at offer. They will customise any piece of furniture for you, all carved out from rosewood. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper option, they also use plywood. From gorgeous colourful cupboards, side tables to drawers and wooden settes, they have it all on display for you to get an idea about what you may want.

In a sense, the customers know where their wood is coming from, and have guarantee for the quality. However, the cost depends on the size and the amount of work that is required by their artisans at the workshop. A 6X6 wooden cupboard may cost anything between INR 15,000 to INR 45,000 (dependent on the wood as well). They also have home decor items on display for you to choose from. If you have a special design in mind, they’ll make it for you, and will also get it delivered to your house, pan-Mumbai. #LBBTip: If you’re moving out of the city, or want to discard furniture, sell it back to them, and he will pay you 40% of the price back. And that, my friends, is a steal deal.