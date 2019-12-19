Find Your Cozy Nook: Sit Back And Relax With A Graphic Novel And Cappuccino At This Bookstore

Once you get past the fact that it is situated on top of a clothing store named Pagli, it’s all pretty much smooth sailing for this book store. Starting from the walls leading up to it with doodles to the categorised and uncluttered space inside, we are already rooting for the book store.

It is a two-storeyed book store, and floor one seems the biggest. The books are neatly classified into their sections, starting with new arrivals and bestsellers (an atypical selection, this includes a good mix of Indian, American and even Japanese writers such as Keigo Higashino) We then went to other rows to find humour, poetry, science/mathematics, biographies, Indian fiction, history, philosophy, religion and self-help.

We loved their classics section, which was an absolute sight for the sore eyes and include Penguin classics, beautiful printed hardcovers by Word Cloud Classics, Octopus Books and Canterbury Classics. Their graphic novels selection (including favourites such as Sin City, Justice League and The Twilight Zone), their colouring book section, art and design selections and even international magazines (such as Esquire, Tiger Beat and IQ) were quite extensive too, although we did feel that they needed to keep themselves more up-to-date with new and upcoming illustrated comics and books.

On the second floor were the children’s classics and cookbook sections. (Would rather not wonder what the connection between the two is) The children’s book collection made us want to sit and read them all right there and then. As for the cookbooks and food books, they had a few in stock- but our favourite was this ultimate Pizza Guide, which we fell in love with. We don’t know many other book stores which keep this.