LBBPicks: Bookstores In Koramangala To Get You Reading

What we love about Koramangala is that it has a nice mix of everything from lively pubs and laidback cafes to cultural spaces and parks. The hood also boasts of quite a few bookstores, offering tomes across different genres and languages. Whether it’s that newly launched book, a translated work of a regional classic or something for your little ones, Koramangala’s pick of bookshops will have you sorted. What’s more, some of them come with charming cafes, art spaces or even other shopping options.

Sapna Book House

A cosy and charming independent bookstore along the lane to Jyoti Nivas College, Bookstop! might be easily missed amidst all the cafes and restaurants in the area. While they do have a varied selection of fiction, non fiction and management books {all curated by the owner, Jayanti}, what we love here is their children’s book collection. This is where you can pick up picture books like The Missing Piece Meets The Big O as well as graphic novels of classics like Macbeth for your little one. They even have an entire cabinet of rare titles for kids, we hear. Their array of tomes on current affairs and popular science {think works by the likes of Richard Dawkins and Oliver Sacks} also deserve a thumbs up.

In Touch Books & Magazines

A relatively small store in the Koramangala BDA Complex, In Touch stocks a little of everything, whether it’s the sappy romance of Mills & Boon or Edward de Bono’s tomes on lateral thinking. They have a nice little collection to start your kids off on — picture books, abridged versions of popular works and illustrated encyclopedias. Along with non-fictional works, they stock dictionaries and reference texts {owing to the colleges nearby, we’re guessing}, and a selection of magazines, from Vogue to Autocar. They also have a range of Kannada books.

Landmark

The fiction category here holds everything from new releases and bestsellers to classics and books adapted into movies. Whether you’re looking for the Percy Jackson series or a collection of Shakespeare’s sonnets, you’re bound to find them all here. We particularly love their stock of Penguin’s series of lesser known short stories {in cute pocketbook-like versions, for just INR 99!} such as Robert Louis Stevenson’s Olalla. Books on varied subjects like history, health, food and drinks, business, and hobbies and interests {Games of Thrones colouring book, anyone?} find a place on their shelves, too. What’s more, they even have a reading area too. While you’re at it, we suggest you check out the graphic novels and their stationery as well before you turn to the music and movies section.

Sapna Book House

Touted to be the country’s largest book mall, this is where you’ll find books across different genres, stationery, gifts, multimedia accessories, movies, music, board games and even outdoor sports equipment. Along with tomes, comics also have a place of prominence at Sapna Book House. Think rows of neatly stacked Tintin, Phantom, Batman, Captain America and Chhota Bheem comics, all vying for your attention. Students looking for texts or reference books, this is where your search will probably end. Read more about it here.

The Book Shoppe

Tucked away in a lane near Raheja Arcade is The Book Shoppe. Being a health store {they have personal care products as well} and bookstore rolled into one, you’re bound to find plenty of books on health, yoga and wellness. Along with a selection of other genres, of course.

Atta Galatta

While Atta Galatta is known for being a performance space that hosts regular cultural events, it was originally started as a regional language bookstore and still sticks to the theme. The charming space is just perfect for you to sit back and get lost in a book {with a cup of coffee from their cafe}, or you could even buy them. Apart from English, their collection includes works in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali. Want a copy of that old Tamil book which you can’t find anywhere else? Let them know and they might get it for you.

