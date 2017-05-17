LBBPicks: Bookstores In Koramangala To Get You Reading

A cosy and charming independent bookstore along the lane to Jyoti Nivas College, Bookstop! might be easily missed amidst all the cafes and restaurants in the area. While they do have a varied selection of fiction, non fiction and management books {all curated by the owner, Jayanti}, what we love here is their children’s book collection. This is where you can pick up picture books like The Missing Piece Meets The Big O as well as graphic novels of classics like Macbeth for your little one. They even have an entire cabinet of rare titles for kids, we hear. Their array of tomes on current affairs and popular science {think works by the likes of Richard Dawkins and Oliver Sacks} also deserve a thumbs up.