Hit Up This Place If You Like To Try Different Dishes

I had this amazing greek style dish at JlWA at Bandra. It costs ₹545 (₹600 with taxes). It can be stomach filling for 2 people. It comes with 8 slices of pita bread, 3 chicken seekh, a house salad, hummus, sour cream & vegetable pickle. The chicken seekh has a mild flavour of spices, the spices are not overpowering so you can really taste the chicken. The house salad is amazing. I loved their house salad, its made up of exotic vegetables like bell papers, black olives, looseleaf lettuce, iceberg & tomatoes. The hummus was just amazing. If you like to try different dishes, you must head up to JLWA & try this dish.