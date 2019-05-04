Our Guide To Kombucha: We've Got A Gut Feeling That This Stuff's Good For You

Drop by whenever you’re in the mood for some authentic Spanish food, or simply when you want to sit back and unwind with a bottle of kombucha in this heat. This one is a quaint corner in Bandra that serves Spanish food that’s wining hearts left, right and centre, and as far as we’re concerned, it’s that bottle of kombucha that has us hooked. Their kombucha is pretty refreshing and the flavours keep changing every fortnight, so there's always something new to try here.

