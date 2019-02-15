Kombucha Calling! Here's Where You Can Find This 'Health Elixir' In The City

Kombucha, the mother of all hipster drinks, even cooler than matcha latte with coconut milk, has made a much-welcome entry to Delhi. What's basically fermented tea, Kombucha, apparently has a ton of health benefits. And while I'm hopeful I reflect these, it's definitely not the reason I spend five-diet-Cokes worth of rupees on one glass of this drink. What I love is the taste—it's like having really nice, non-alcoholic, spiced sparkling wine. Pour yourself a glass, top it up with ice, and you're good to go.

Whatever your incentive—health, or just taste—to drink Kombucha, here are five places that I've tried it in Delhi/NCR, and my feedback on them...