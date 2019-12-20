Feel like a funky hairdo? Or giving yourself a super cool and colourful makeover? Make your way to Hair OK Please in Churchgate because it’s one of the cutest salons we’ve come across and their amazing services have made us go wow!
Need A Change? Hair OK Please Offers Funky Colours For INR 2,500 Upward
Shortcut
Time For A Fabulous Selfie
Quirky is the word that best describes Hair OK Please because the fun begins right at the door. There’s a huge wall full of doodles and funky artwork and quotes that make it very clear that you’re about to enter a super cool salon. Inside, the interiors are full of all things cute – colourful ACs, walls with funky hairdos, a huge chandelier made of dryers, a clock made of scissors and fortune rollers {the cookie is replaced with a hair roller, but you still get a fortune prediction}. The customised cushions add to the coolness quotient. We love that the salon is so bright, happy and vibrant {and there’s way too much scope for selfies here}.
Snip & Snap
Owned by hairstylist Pia Balwani, Hair OK Please excels in doing crazy hair colours and super chic hair cuts. Some of their most popular hair colour options {and ones we love} are the rainbow colours and plenty of reds. Their crazy shades are for all of you who love experimenting with colours and we kid you not, when done right, you can rock those colours like a boss. However, at the salon, they’re always open to customising so before jumping into giving you a colourful head, the stylist will spend some time chatting with you, chalk out a plan and give you the desired look you want. Their crazy colours start INR 2,500 upwards and a global hair colour will cost you INR 4,000 upwards. Their hair cuts, too, are super amazing, especially for all those girls with curls {they get that damn right!}. The salon is unisex, so literally everyone’s welcome, and the hair cuts are priced INR 900 upwards.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re looking for a hair salon that’s both crazy good and affordably priced, then Hair OK Please has got to be your best bet.
Contact: 022 65033318/ +91 99307 73996
This article is in partnership with Hair OK Please.
