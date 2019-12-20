Need A Change? Hair OK Please Offers Funky Colours For INR 2,500 Upward

Owned by hairstylist Pia Balwani, Hair OK Please excels in doing crazy hair colours and super chic hair cuts. Some of their most popular hair colour options {and ones we love} are the rainbow colours and plenty of reds. Their crazy shades are for all of you who love experimenting with colours and we kid you not, when done right, you can rock those colours like a boss. However, at the salon, they’re always open to customising so before jumping into giving you a colourful head, the stylist will spend some time chatting with you, chalk out a plan and give you the desired look you want. Their crazy colours start INR 2,500 upwards and a global hair colour will cost you INR 4,000 upwards. Their hair cuts, too, are super amazing, especially for all those girls with curls {they get that damn right!}. The salon is unisex, so literally everyone’s welcome, and the hair cuts are priced INR 900 upwards.