To Taste The Amazing Spanish Delicacies At Uno Más

Uno Más is a new Spanish restaurant which gives us good vibes from the time we entered. The bar is the highlight of the restaurant. Comfortable chairs, friendly bartenders and classy drinks. We called for their white sangria pitchers. The sangria was too good and had fresh fruits like muskmelons, oranges, and apples. The entire menu revolved around Spanish cuisine making it unique and exciting enough. We called for Bruschetta, Pork Cracklings, Garlic & Lemon cuttlefish. The Paella is worth ordering as it is the specialty of Spanish cuisine. For the dessert, we had Almond cake and fresh fruits. Moreover, the restaurant organises live music on Friday and Saturday. So guys trying Spanish food has to be a thing for the weekend now.