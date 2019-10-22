Head To Boojee Cafe For Healthy Food & Gluten Free Options

Bandra looks classic right from the vintage railway station to the Carter Road promenade and one of the most distinguished cultural hubs for shopping, nightlife, and entertainment. Adjusting to the norms of the suburbs, Boojee Cafe recently opened its very first cafe in Mumbai, serving healthy and gluten-free options. Boojee means fun and happiness. Every element of the quaint cafe is worth watching. The walls are carved in creatives with chalkboard paintings describing a hall room window and ambience. Scribbled life quotes and food motivation are hand-crafted across the roof. The open kitchen with excellent and energetic staff preparing the food is a different experience. Talking to Rajdeep Singh Kukreja, Owner of Boojee Cafe, he aims to offer the best of food under one umbrella and provide healthy options with taste & value for money. The menu is simple with juices, smoothies, shakes, coffee, & food. You can try Hummus & Ciabatta, Mushroom Bruschetta, Avocado On Toast, Peanut Butter, and Cappucino. Everything that you see here is worthy of Instagram bait. Boojee Cafe serves incredible food and coffee. If you're tired of the mundane routine and want a break to have lips-smacking food, then this is the place.