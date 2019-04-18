Healthy & Yummy: Our Guide To Keto-Friendly Delivery Services In Mumbai

This delivery service runs out of Mahim, and has a keto-friendly menu that is perfect for anyone who’s trying to maintain the keto-diet. They deliver till Andheri. They have several options like the 5-day and the 20-day plan. For the 20-day plan, they have a subscription that delivers 1 meal a day on all days except Saturday and Sunday. The subscription starts at INR 6,000 (if you buy the pack, there's a discount at INR 5,100).

Try - soups, salads, grills, wraps. The grilled chicken, tofu mushrooms, chilli corn crepes, and butter-cooked chicken in chimichurri rub come highly recommended.

#LBBTip- their outlet in Andheri delivers to the suburbs beyond Andheri too.