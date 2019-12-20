If you ever crave a cookie-cake, you know who to contact: Ruchika Vyas, who runs a home-baked cookies venture.
Best Of Both Worlds: Try The Delicious Cookie Cake By This Mumbai Home Chef
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
What Is It?
House of Cookies, which turned three last August, is a home-bakery based in Juhu. Ruchika, who used to be a fashion stylist used to bake as a stress-buster between shoots and after a nudge from her family and friends she began taking orders during the festive season. She later quit to take her cookie dream to the next level.
The Must-Haves
Their bestseller cookies are Double Chocolate, Nutella Sea Salt, Cookies and Cream, Snickerdoodle {Cinnamon)} and the Mexican Wedding, which is basically a traditional Mexican cookie made at their weddings. Its typically made out of a nut like pecan.
They also have something called the ‘cookie cake’ which as Ruchika says, was an accidental invention. It looks like a cake but is a cookie. The base is a cookie, but its quite soft and spongy like a cake. Then depending on the flavour its topped up by a ganache and buttercream frosting. They also sell delicious cookie butters.
So, We're Saying...
This is as good as it gets and you must give House of Cookies a definite try. Cakes are a thing of past, Cookie Pizza is the new kid in the block. They make everything fresh so you need to place the order at least two hours in advance.
For orders you can mail them at info@houseofcookies.in or call on +91 9167366770 or place your order through Swiggy.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)