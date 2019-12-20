Best Of Both Worlds: Try The Delicious Cookie Cake By This Mumbai Home Chef

Their bestseller cookies are Double Chocolate, Nutella Sea Salt, Cookies and Cream, Snickerdoodle {Cinnamon)} and the Mexican Wedding, which is basically a traditional Mexican cookie made at their weddings. Its typically made out of a nut like pecan.

They also have something called the ‘cookie cake’ which as Ruchika says, was an accidental invention. It looks like a cake but is a cookie. The base is a cookie, but its quite soft and spongy like a cake. Then depending on the flavour its topped up by a ganache and buttercream frosting. They also sell delicious cookie butters.