Turkish Cuisine On Its Way!

Bayroute had an incredible ambience with the pretty inner decorations. The whole restaurant had a great vibe which was just so relaxing and fresh. Being a Turkish cuisine restaurant, the food was a little sweet but the most exclusive part was the menu which was in Arabic style. The drinks we ordered were good and moreover, it contained different types of small flowers which were appetizing. Turkish Madness and LIIT came with starters we ordered that is Ro-Be-Yarn Nashif and Adana Kebab Role. In the end, The Mint Chocolate and Greek Yoghurt Popsicles ( desserts) were truly delicious as they looked really nice. Overall, I loved the place and would definitely visit it again.