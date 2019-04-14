Want To Visit A Submarine With a Night Club? Here's The Perfect Place For You!

Oh my god! What can I say about Yeda Republic! It's super awesome and the theme they used as a submarine is perfect as the waiters also dressed up as crew members in the submarine. The overall ambience of the restaurant is fantastic and so is the nightlife. In cocktails, my personal favourite was 'Mitha Nimboo' and for starters, we ordered 'Yeda fire Chicken Wings' and 'Hot Garlic Mushroom' and "Barbeque Chicken Pizza' and in dessert, we ordered 'Pann Falooda' which was perfect.