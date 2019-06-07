If you, like us, love belting out some fine tunes with your friends on a classic night out, but don’t know where to begin, stay calm. We understand the importance of channeling our inner Adele and for that we have curated a karaoke calendar of sorts for you. Head to these bars to sing it out, no matter what the occasion.
Sing Along: Croon To Your Favorite Songs At These Karaoke Bars In The City
Soul Fry, Bandra
Love Goan cuisine and putting your Indian Idol voice to test all at once? Soul Fry, just off a narrow lane on Pali Hill is the answer. Every Monday, Soul Fry has Karaoke nights for its patrons, old and new. They take English song requests on Mondays and of what we’ve seen, the atmosphere is electric. But make sure you book your tables in advance.
Timing: 9 PM onward
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Copa, Juhu
With its vibrant energy, Copa isn’t just a must-visit pub for those awesome swing chairs (yes, you can sit on them) that they offer but the fun karaoke night in store for their patrons. The lounge has a very casual and dimly lit vibe, and the crowd is generally one of post-office workers stumbling in to chill. Plus, the menu doesn’t burn a major hole in the pocket. Head there on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Timing: 9 PM onward
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
3 Wise Monkeys, Khar
Perfect for the suburban residents, this Khar bar organizes karaoke every Wednesday and Sunday. The food and drinks are priced reasonably, however, do make sure to book a table if it’s a group of over five. If you’re a Bollywood fan, you will be left disappointed because they only do English songs.
Timing: 9.30 PM onward
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Road House Bluez
Good kebabs and a relaxed ambiance, patrons really enjoy their karaoke nights here (with only English songs). Though the karaoke hours don’t have any specific packages, their menu is affordable and isn’t heavy on the pocket. Perfect for Andheri West dwellers, this luminescent cafe generally has an office crowd de-stressing by taking the mike, one song at a time. Head here on Thursdays and Saturdays to have the time of your life.
#LBBTip: They also do Karaoke every Sunday.
Timing: 9:30 PM onward
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Little Door, Versova
The cutesy place in Versova is perfect for two reasons-their Sunday brunch combined with their karaoke They do great sangria’s and pop music requests.
Timing: 12 PM to 4 PM
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
