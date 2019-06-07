Sing Along: Croon To Your Favorite Songs At These Karaoke Bars In The City

Good kebabs and a relaxed ambiance, patrons really enjoy their karaoke nights here (with only English songs). Though the karaoke hours don’t have any specific packages, their menu is affordable and isn’t heavy on the pocket. Perfect for Andheri West dwellers, this luminescent cafe generally has an office crowd de-stressing by taking the mike, one song at a time. Head here on Thursdays and Saturdays to have the time of your life.

#LBBTip: They also do Karaoke every Sunday.

Timing: 9:30 PM onward