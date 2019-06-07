Sing Along: Croon To Your Favorite Songs At These Karaoke Bars In The City

img-gallery-featured

If you, like us, love belting out some fine tunes with your friends on a classic night out, but don’t know where to begin, stay calm. We understand the importance of channeling our inner Adele and for that we have curated a karaoke calendar of sorts for you. Head to these bars to sing it out, no matter what the occasion. 

Soul Fry, Bandra

Love Goan cuisine and putting your Indian Idol voice to test all at once? Soul Fry, just off a narrow lane on Pali Hill is the answer. Every Monday, Soul Fry has Karaoke nights for its patrons, old and new. They take English song requests on Mondays and of what we’ve seen, the atmosphere is electric. But make sure you book your tables in advance.

Timing: 9 PM onward

Casual Dining

Soul Fry

4.2

Silver Croft, Ground Floor, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Copa, Juhu

With its vibrant energy, Copa isn’t just a must-visit pub for those awesome swing chairs (yes, you can sit on them) that they offer but the fun karaoke night in store for their patrons. The lounge has a very casual and dimly lit vibe, and the crowd is generally one of post-office workers stumbling in to chill. Plus, the menu doesn’t burn a major hole in the pocket. Head there on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 

Timing: 9 PM onward

Pubs

Copa

Anna Building, Opp. Juhu Gymkhana, 13th Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

3 Wise Monkeys, Khar

Perfect for the suburban residents, this Khar bar organizes karaoke every Wednesday and Sunday. The food and drinks are priced reasonably, however, do make sure to book a table if it’s a group of over five. If you’re a Bollywood fan, you will be left disappointed because they only do English songs.

Timing: 9.30 PM onward

Bars

3 Wise Monkeys - The Unicontinental

4.1

The Unicontinental, 3rd Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Road House Bluez

Good kebabs and a relaxed ambiance, patrons really enjoy their karaoke nights here (with only English songs). Though the karaoke hours don’t have any specific packages, their menu is affordable and isn’t heavy on the pocket. Perfect for Andheri West dwellers, this luminescent cafe generally has an office crowd de-stressing by taking the mike, one song at a time. Head here on Thursdays and Saturdays to have the time of your life. 

#LBBTip: They also do Karaoke every Sunday.

Timing: 9:30 PM onward

Pubs

Road House Bluez

Tokyo House, Ground Floor, JP Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Little Door, Versova

The cutesy place in Versova is perfect for two reasons-their Sunday brunch combined with their karaoke They do great sangria’s and pop music requests.

Timing: 12 PM to 4 PM

Casual Dining

The Little Door

4.1

Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, B-31, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default