Have An Amazing Dining Experience In Abode Of Grandeur & Elegance!

Khyber is a fine dine restaurant standing in Colaba with all its pride and grandeur since 1985. Serving amazing food and providing great service since then! The interiors and ambience was over whelming with well curated Mughal architecture, rustic walls, elegant paintings by Hussain and other famous artists and grand space incorporating seating for 180 people. The place has different dining chambers naming princesses room, Mughal room, balcony, prince room which were beautifully designed and adds to a completely different dining experience. Food is great with authentic Mughal flavours, pure spices and flavours. Thanks to mr. Mohan and mr. Nisar for providing a great hospitality. Drinks, Mango lassi- thick smooth mango lassi is to die for! Virgin mary- super savoury mocktail with spiced tomato and basil. Soup, Chuze ka shorba- This soup is highly recommended since its perfectly appetizing and refreshing with flavourful warm chicken broth! Highly recommended Starters, Tangdi kebab- very subtle in taste and no extra spices and no food colour added with authentic mughlai taste. Chicken was soft and tender. Highly recommended Reshmi kebab- this dish stood to my expectations! Well marinated and well cooked. Soft creamy kebabs is all you need. Highly recommended Main course, Butter chicken with roomali roti- super delicious butter chicken, it was more than ordinary and tasted yum with soft roomali roti. Highly recommended Desserts, Phirni- one of the best phirni i have ever had. Apt sweetness and great consistency. Just melted in mouth! 5/5 *highly recommended Ras malai-blindly order this dessert when at khyber! Amazing and truly Delicious ras malai.Highly recommended Do not miss out on this amazing place! Its worth your time!