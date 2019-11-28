An Authentic Italian Feast At La Lola!

Yet another lovely Italian restaurant which serves good flavorful quite authentic Italian food. The Interiors are minimal and elegant. The service is excellent. Coming to the food. I tried a couple of dishes and loved them all. We started with an Artichoke palm heart salad which was delicious and fantastic cauliflower soup with a delicious toast. The Soup was smooth and creamy. Loved it. Pizza, half pesto caramelized onions which were a little sweet due to the onions and a truffle mushroom arugula which was my favourite. The crust was perfect and these pizzas were delicious. Tomato fennel risotto quite flavorful and a lovely hint of fennel. Cooked perfectly. Linguini in a pepper parmesan sauce. Too hot due to the pepper, not very creamy, cooked to perfection just how I like it. It was delicious. Mushroom caps..one of the best-stuffed mushrooms I've had. Loved them. Juicy, cheesy, Mushroomy yum! Brie crostini, another fantastic dish. Loved it. Crisp yet soft crostini with delicious brie cheese and Pomegranate arils. Must try. Tiramisu, delicious, Loved it. Panacotta, even more delicious. Loved it even more. Smooth, creamy, not too firm due to excess gelatin was one of the best I've had. A fantastic place for Italian. Worth a visit. Recommends: Food-4.5/5 Ambiance-4/5 Service-4/5 If-4/5 Return Index-4.5/5