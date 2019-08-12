Lavish Breakfast Buffet Only At South Of Vindhyas

South of Vindhya Beautiful Place to visit located in hotel orchid which is a 5star hotel with one of the best restaurants and service offered. Easily located 10min away from vile parle station its just near airport . Serving food which represents south Indian cuisine with a punch of some Maharashtrian traces.Visited here to try breakfast menu which is wide and really worth trying costing Rs.699 per person. Talking about ambience it has a lovely seating area with an outside view of some chipping sparrows and parrots. so the menu had a total of fourteen delectable snacks which is equally a healthy option served with a variety of chutney. Started with filter kaapi perfect morning with that aroma of coffee and then had some piping medu wada dipped in sambhar. A platter which had coin idli, kothmir wade, methi Toast dadpe poha which was so so good still has its taste and dosa with butter. Thali peeth: Maharashtrian dish which was served with Mirchi tech peanut powder and chutney. Also tried vithal dosa which had a punch of sweetness served with mashed aloo. Puri bhaji platter masala puri with Bhopal bhaji and spicy aloo sabzi was soo delicious. Dessert tried their special pineapple sheera which was blissful and mouthwatering. Overall a beautiful place to have enjoyed your food with that calm ambience.