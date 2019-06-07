Let's Flip At The Big Flip Bar

The Big Flip Bar is spacious with seatings arranged very systematically as it is not cramped up one beside another so you can easily dance here as well. Options are great for all size of groups. The seatings are comfortable and they have high chairs available too. The ambience is great from the moment you get out of the lift. They have used a mix of modern & rustic elements plus bright colours used everywhere makes this place stunning. The huge bar looks great and the brand tag on the roof and on the wall with bright lights used is just perfect. The DJ was nice and the music played was super loud. The menu contains global dishes and they have covered a lot of cuisines. It's one of the compact looking menus which might look small but honestly, it is perfectly made as dishes are great and options are nice for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are not too high as the quantity served is satisfactory. Plus I liked their platings for every dish as it looked clean and sophisticated. I went here for dinner and the service was great as all the staff are proactive and attentive. Special thanks to Nazmeen who knew the menu well and she took good care of our table. What I Recommend- Appetizers: -Chipotle Chicken Sliders. -Oriental Grilled Prawns. Mains: -Teriyaki Chicken Meal Bowl. -Roulade Of Chicken. Mocktails: -Strawberry Pucker(4/5). -Love Passion(4/5). -Sea Breeze(3/5). -Harmony(5/5). So I totally enjoyed the meal at The Big Flip Bar. The ambience was great, the service was smooth and most importantly the food was delicious. Therefore do plan your visit here you won't be disappointed.